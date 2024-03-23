Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 157,317 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 595.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JAAA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.67. 1,294,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,248. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.