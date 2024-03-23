Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 19,610 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJO remained flat at $22.71 during trading on Friday. 233,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,476. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

