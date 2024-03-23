Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,877 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 51,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 45,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,225,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,129,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.77. 3,703,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.