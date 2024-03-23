Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $20.50 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,242 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 504,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,395. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

