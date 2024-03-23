Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $27.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,344 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $27,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. 2,024,237 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

