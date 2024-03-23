Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $37.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,143 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $37,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $103.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,824 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.