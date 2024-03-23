Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.35. 6,918,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,841,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

