Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,672,000 after buying an additional 49,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,723. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.79 and a 200-day moving average of $256.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $213.93 and a one year high of $288.40.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

