Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $3.02 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2,182.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,084 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.