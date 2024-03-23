Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 103,224 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,224 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after acquiring an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 755,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

