Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 29,249 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.44. 1,356,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.