Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.22. 700,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,341. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

