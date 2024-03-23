Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.09 and a 12-month high of $526.66. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

