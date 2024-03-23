Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 185,737 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $75.34. 981,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

