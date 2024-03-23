Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 48,046 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,046 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,349. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

