Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 4.8% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVII. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 942,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $8,610,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $7,598,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SVII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

