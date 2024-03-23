Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 11,549 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,549 shares during the period. Gores Holdings IX accounts for approximately 6.3% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Gores Holdings IX worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Down 0.4 %

GHIX traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 427. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.