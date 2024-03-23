Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 134,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,211,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Weibo Stock Down 5.2 %

Weibo Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

