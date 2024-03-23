Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.2 %

WFC stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

