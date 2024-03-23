WEMIX Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $950.13 million and $5.13 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00004027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 955,298,545 coins and its circulating supply is 365,998,146 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 955,275,482.1901257 with 365,972,444.03667116 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 2.58794303 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,733,653.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

