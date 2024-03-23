West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -27.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFG. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

