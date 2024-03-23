Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 10.4%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 60,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

