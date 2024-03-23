Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,907 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 271,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 389,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

