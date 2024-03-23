Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.61. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.43.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

