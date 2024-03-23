Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after buying an additional 280,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.93.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

