Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.57 and a one year high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

