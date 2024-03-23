Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $119.08 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $120.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

