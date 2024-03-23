Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Deluxe worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 20.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $1,655,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 63.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 37.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 7.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $894.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.80 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

In related news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

