Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $258.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $364.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.14.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

