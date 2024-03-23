Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,550 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Pitney Bowes worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $750.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 2.15.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $871.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

