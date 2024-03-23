Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $128.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.80. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.