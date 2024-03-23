Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,625 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini comprises 1.0% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Tutor Perini worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.98). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $251,757.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Gary G. Smalley sold 15,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $211,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Gary G. Smalley sold 20,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $251,757.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,201 shares of company stock worth $822,980 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

