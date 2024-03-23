Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,624 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.71 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

