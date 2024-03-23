Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.3% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total value of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,024 shares in the company, valued at $917,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total transaction of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $468.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $457.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.90. The company has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

