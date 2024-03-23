Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 327 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $188.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.