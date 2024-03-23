Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,330 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

