Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $446.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.55. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $304.77 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

