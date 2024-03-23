Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,095 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,007,000 after buying an additional 519,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

