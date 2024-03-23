Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New $199,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,368 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 13.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,657 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 12.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Transocean

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

