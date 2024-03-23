Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after purchasing an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Shopify by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after purchasing an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $78.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.99 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

