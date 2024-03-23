Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971,760 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after buying an additional 341,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 597,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 54.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 147,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $644.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.