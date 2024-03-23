Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07, reports. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

WGO stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WGO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

