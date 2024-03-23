Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.47, but opened at $68.00. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 85,881 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,536,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after buying an additional 208,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,367,000.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

