WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 27th

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTBN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $25.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.