WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $29.51. 185,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 497,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 58.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 922,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 341,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 202.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 288,760 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 772,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,592,000 after buying an additional 62,131 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 205.8% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 56,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $545,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.