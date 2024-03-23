WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on March 27th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

HYZD opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 70.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.