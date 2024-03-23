WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on March 27th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

AGZD opened at $22.10 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $288,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $853,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000.

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

