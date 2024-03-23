WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on March 27th

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTR opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $23.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 1.15% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

