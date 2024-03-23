WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market cap of $329.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $49.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

