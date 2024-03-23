WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Shares Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $48.72 and last traded at $48.72. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

